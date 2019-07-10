Through a generous donation from Super 1 Foods, Marshall firefighters will be well hydrated to beat the summer heat.
“Summertime is here and the temperatures are beginning to soar. During this time of year, the job of firefighting becomes even more dangerous due to high outdoor temperatures,” Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said. “We encourage everyone to stay hydrated to prevent heat-related injury and illness.”
Cooper said the Marshall Fire Department is grateful to its community partners and local businesses who think of firefighters during these hot summer months.
“Time and again, Mr. Nelson and the Marshall Super 1 family have looked out for our personnel through the generous donation of water and Gatorade sports drinks, and we say thank you for being there for us as we work to serve others together,” Cooper said.