Shades of pink surrounded the downtown Harrison County Courthouse square Saturday as locals rallied together for the first annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk-a-Thon, hosted by local survivor Tenya Parker. The walk-a-thon was held in celebration of survivors and in memory of those who have died.
“I’m one of those people I’m not a selfish person and it wasn’t all about me,” said Parker.
“This walk was about, if you’re walking a block, you’re not only walking by yourself, because I thought I was walking by myself, but what Evangelist (Margaret) Kiel (at Full Gospel Holy Temple) said made a lot of sense, when we’re walking by ourselves, we’re walking with Jesus, so in my Walk-a-Thon, you’re walking your laps with Jesus; so you’re walking your life with Jesus,” she said.
As an expression of support, Parker presented gifts to both survivors and relatives who have lost loved ones in their battle.
“When you have to look at other people in pink that survived and then you lost your loved one, but they still came out to support me anyway (it’s heartwarming), so I felt like they were deserving,” she said.
Tamika Jackson accepted a gift in memory of her aunts Rosie and Geneva Jackson, who died from breast cancer. Jeanette Jones accepted a gift in memory of her youngest sister Tina Williams, who also lost her battle to breast cancer.
Parker also made special presentations to two others — Kimberly Miles and Roslyn Davis — who are both breast cancer survivors.
“I’m so grateful and thankful and blessed to be able to still be here and receive such a heartfelt gift,” said Miles, a one-year breast cancer survivor.
Davis echoed her sentiments.
“I feel really honored to be here,” said Davis.
Davis, an 11-year cancer survivor, was accompanied by her grandchildren. Davis said she’s thankful for the support she had during her journey. She said it was a traumatic time for her because she had just lost her mother a few months prior to her diagnosis.
“In November, I lost my mother. That January I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Davis said.
A Marshall ISD teacher, Davis still found the strength to continue to work through it all.
“During the whole time, I worked. I had to go back and forth to Longview five days a week for treatment, and I did that for like 12 weeks,” she said. “I give the glory to God because I know it was Him that did it.
“I stand here healed today even after 11 years, and I feel so honored because I know there’s some people that they actually lost the fight, but I even honor them because it’s hard,” said Davis. “When someone tells you that, you’re like: ‘Oh my God...’ You automatically think it’s a death sentence, but with God it’s not a death sentence because He’s a healer.”
Davis thanked Parker for honoring both survivors and those who have lost their battle.
“I’m so proud of Ms. Tenya for her efforts in doing this, and to honor us because she was in a fight,” said Davis. “I stand for those that can’t stand.”
Just like the walk-a-thon’s theme, Davis said she wants to encourage those going through the battle to stand and fight.
“You can,” she said. “That’s her theme — ‘Actually You Can Be a Fighter in this Battle of Cancer.’ You can.”
“You can with support,” said Davis. “Support is everything, and I think this is what this is about, support. I don’t know how I could’ve made it without support.”
Nonprofit organizations supporting Saturday’s event were Straight out the Sticks Trail Riders club and The Unified Trail Riders.