An investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and numerous other agencies led to an arrest for murder after a body was found this weekend.
According to information released by Marion County Sheriff David Capps, Marion County deputies conducted a welfare check at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at a residence located on Hide-A-Way Loop. This location is approximately 9.5 miles west of the city of Jefferson in Marion County.
While the deputies were conducting the welfare check, they observed illegal narcotics in plain sight and arrested Tommy Elvin Wadlington, 28, for possession of a controlled substance, in penalty group 1.
Further search of the residence led to the discovery of blood and deputies were unable to locate the person for the original welfare check. After interviewing several instances, information was obtained leading to the discovery of a body located a short distance from the residence. The victim was later identified as Patty Annette Vaughn, 31, from Pine Harbor.
A murder warrant was obtained and served on Wadlington while he was incarcerated at the Marion County jail.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Texas Rangers, Texas DPS, Texas Game Wardens, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Gregg County Fire Marshal’s Office, Jefferson Police Department and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for their assistance with the investigation.
A mugshot of the suspect was not available at presstime.