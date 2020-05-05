Monday night at approximately 8:35 p.m. patrol officers with the Marshall Police Department were dispatched to the Ward Plaza Apartment Complex located in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard for a large crowd of people who appeared ready to fight.
Before officers arrived at the scene, there were multiple reports of gunfire in the complex and that one person had been shot.
Officers located a female victim bleeding from a gunshot wound in her back. Communications officer Lt. Len Ames identified the victim as a 17-year-old Marshall citizen. She is currently still in the hospital.
Officers were informed that the shooter was Jiveon Gray, 24, a resident of Ward Plaza. Officers located Gray near her apartment and took her into custody.
A firearm was located in Gray’s apartment and was collected as evidence.
Gray was booked into the Harrison County jail charged with one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.