On Monday the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect in an armed robbery, who was wanted in connection with an incident that occurred near Hallsville.“The incident occurred outside the city limits, but the suspect fled on foot along railroad tracks into the city limits,” HCSO officials stated.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, standing approximately 5-feet, 8 inches. He was wearing a tan shirt and dark pants.
“The suspect was last seen near the Hallsville Sewer Plant on foot,” said HCSO officials.
The suspect was officially located and brought into custody around noon on Monday.