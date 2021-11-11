A Bossier City man who is one of four men accused of shooting and killing two people in a DeBerry double homicide case pleaded guilty to two counts of murder Wednesday and was sentenced to 20 years in state prison.
Capital murder charges against Marlon Kelly, the suspected shooter in the case, were dismissed as part of the plea bargain, court records show. Kelly was given 20 years for each murder count, and he will serve those concurrently. Kelly will receive credit for time served; he has been held in the Panola County Detention Center since September 2017.
Kelly was charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Shayla Carson, 18, of Waskom and Dalton Berry, 21, of Panola, as well as a related aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Kelly is one of four Bossier City men charged in the case, along with Cartrell Williamson, Cordarius Thompson and Mose Smith.
Kelly’s trial was originally set to take place last month after years of delays due to crime lab analysis and COVID-19 shutdowns, but it and a potential guilty plea hearing were temporarily stayed by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals a few weeks ago. That case was dismissed as moot by the COCA on Nov. 3, court records show.
Court records show a guilty plea hearing in the case took place Wednesday with Judge Leeann Kay Rafferty, where Kelly was present with his defense attorney.
"Case called. State present. Defendant present with counsel and sworn. Defendant waived indictment and proceeded by information. Defendant waived a right to jury trial and entered a plea of guilty. Defendant sentenced to twenty years' incarceration in the TDCJ-ID. Defendant to receive credit for time served. Sentence to run concurrently. State to dismiss Cause No. 2017-C-0268," records show.
Further information about the guilty plea was not immediately available.