The suspect of a Thursday police pursuit through Harrison County that culminated in an officer-involved shooting has been identified by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office as Christopher Sam Basco.
Basco is a 37-year-old from Haughton, Louisiana, and is currently being kept at the Harrison County jail with charges pending.
HSCO Sherriff’s deputies, along with Caddo Parish officers, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Louisiana State Police arrested Basco on Thursday just after noon after a pursuit down Interstate 20.
Basco is said to have fled from a Greenwood police officer at 11:45 a.m., which began the chase.
The driver of the motorcycle fired shots at the Greenwood officer and bullets struck the officer’s vehicle, though the officer was not struck, the sheriff’s office said.
The pursuit continued into Harrison County, and the motorcycle was stopped at the 599 mile marker near the Gregg County line on Interstate 20, according to the HCSO.