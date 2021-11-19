AEP/SWEPCO’s external affairs manager Mark Robinson discussed the closure of the Pirkey Power Plant and Sabine Mine this week at the Marshall Rotary Club’s Thursday meeting.
Rotary club members gathered for lunch and to receive an update on the affects the scheduled closure of the plant, and as a result Sabine Mine, will have on the community.
“It’s not great news,” Robinson said, “But what I like about it is what we are doing with the news we have been given.”
Robinson said that he presented to the Rotary Club the exact presentation that the Pirkey Transition Task Force presents to the public at its open meetings. The group, which is tasked with helping the communities affected by the closure to transition with minimal negative effects, works with Just Transition Fund, a non-political non-profit group, to hold educational open meetings on the closure of the two businesses.
They have previously hosted two public meetings on the topic.
Robinson explained that the Pirkey Transition Task Force is made up of representatives from both the City of Marshall and the City of Hallsville, both of which house the plant and the mine, as well as a number of entities within both cities that will be directly affected by the closure.
The closure was announced almost exactly a year ago but will not be officially executed until 2023.
“We have two years to figure this out,” Robinson said, “But we plan to be here for a long time.”
He said that the Marshall Economic Development Corporation’s Director Rush Harris was able to run the numbers for the organization, which showed that the closure will lose both communities over 200 jobs and $120 million in sales output.
Marshall ISD is set to lose $2 million in tax revenue, which Robinson points out would require the school to fire 40 teachers making $50,000 a year to cover.
The Hallsville Independent School District will also take a hit, estimated to lose $75,000 in tax revenue a year, requiring them to fire 1.5 teachers to make up the difference.
When asked why the plant was closing, Robinson explained that the decision was financial, with new environmental regulations in the industry that would cost the company a lot of money to meet.
“There are a lot of regulations in our industry right now that make this financially not feasible,” Robinson said.
Plans for what will happen to the plant and the land that surrounds it are still up in the air, with Robinson stating that the company is looking into a number of different avenues, including potentially selling the property to a large industrial business.
“Everything is on the table right now,” he said.
More community meetings from the task force are planned, first at Hallsville’s Gold Hall Community Center from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 29, and then Nov. 30 at the Harrison County Courthouse from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Community members are actively encouraged to attend the meeting, to learn more about the closure and offer their opinions on what the group can do to diminish harm to the community.
Community members can also share their opinion VIA a survey done by Just Transition Fund, which can be found here.