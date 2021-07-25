Marshall Symphony Orchestra — in partnership with Marshall Symphony League and Marshall Main Street Marshall — provided a fun-filled time for the whole family, Saturday, as the entities presented the first annual “Symphony in the City,” to highlight local art programs for children.
The “art and seek family event” was sponsored by the Jonesville Foundation and offered an afternoon of free food, games, art and music for all.
“We appreciate all the support that we receive from the Foundation and we hope to bring you this concert every year,” Tiffany Ammerman, president of the Marshall Symphony Orchestra board, said as she welcomed the crowd to the event.
Ammerman said Saturday’s concert was presented in place of the annual children’s concert that’s hosted at either Marshall Convention Center or East Texas Baptist University each year.
“This concert, this is in place of our children’s concert that we usually bus students to either ETBU or the Convention Center, so we’re outdoors,” she said. “It is usually called our Children’s Concert, but this year we’re calling it a Family Concert.”
“The Marshall Symphony League has supported the children’s concert for many, many years,” Ammerman said as she thanked members of the league and Amy Kirkland, president of the league, for their unwavering support.
Ammerman also thanked Marshall Main Street for partnering with the symphony this year, helping host the program in downtown Marshall.
“Main Street Director, Véronique Ramirez, and her group and her board have worked really hard to make this event a success,” said Ammerman.
During the event, parents were able to get a glimpse of what the community has for children and youth throughout the year. Information was provided on arts programs, child care and much more.
“We have a few organizations that helped us,” Ammerman said.
In addition to the symphony league, orchestra board and Main Street, she recognized Glenn Bickerdike, of Vera Bank, for providing free hot dogs.
“We also want to thank the Marshall Public Library for being partners, the Boys & Girls Club, the Michelson Museum of Art, the Marshall Art League, the Marshall Regional Arts Council, First United Methodist Day School, Heart Dream Fellowship Church and Daycare, Pinewood Apartments, and of course our Marshall Fire Department,” Ammerman said, sharing how the fire department playfully gave the crowd a much-welcomed water spraying on the hot, summer day.
“The cotton candy and the dunking booth were manned by Marshall Main Street and we had lots of nice volunteers that got into that dunking booth, so thank you,” said Ammerman.
In addition to face paintings, dunking booths and crafts, children also enjoyed the art of balloon twisting from Happy the Clown. Appearances from Marvel character Spider Man as well as Disney characters Elsa, Anna, and Olaf also made children’s day.
The highlight of the day was the concert, performed by Marshall Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Kermit Poling. The orchestra wowed the crowd, playing music for the entire family, including Disney theme song favorites including Beauty and the Beast and the “Circle of Life” from the Lion King.
“This is your Marshall Symphony Orchestra,” Ammerman said as she introduced the group of professional musicians. “I have to say a special, special thank you for them because they’ve had to play outdoors more for us probably than any other symphony that they’ve played for, and we appreciate them. And of course (thanks to) Kermit Poling, our wonderful music director and maestro, who always say yes to all this that we do.”