As the T&P Depot celebrates its 50 year anniversary, they are teaming up with KMHT radio station in Marshall to host a new Dollars for the Depot fundraiser this Friday.
Ashli Dansby with KMHT said that this is the first time that the radio station has hosted this event, with station staff donating their time to be sure all of the funds on Friday going directly to the T&P Depot.
“When we found out the T&P Depot was having a fundraising campaign during their 50th year, we wanted to help,” Dansby said. “It’s also fun to get out and see the radio listeners we haven’t seen since before COVID.”
The event will be focused on collecting smaller donations from the community, to give individual community members the chance to support the historical T&P Depot on its 50th anniversary. There’s no specific fundraising goal set for the event.
Christina Anderson, with the Depot, said that the board has set a fundraising goal of $50,000 for their 50th anniversary year, which they hope to raise by June 30.
“We know the Depot will have donors who can write large checks, and that’s wonderful, but we wanted to involve people that want to help but maybe can only give a little. It adds up quickly,” she said.
She said that the fundraiser already has about $500 raised, with the event a few days away. Community member Micheal Smith, with Siebman, Burg, Phillips and Smith, LLC, has also offered to match all donations up to $1,000.
Dansby said that the Cypress Junior Women’s Club has provided a generous donation, and that Kelsie Hopkins and Jay Webb were the first people to donate to the cause.
“The Depot is celebrating its 50th year, and KMHT will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2022, so we’ve had a very long and beneficial relationship with the T&P Depot. In addition, my family is incredibly close with Richard and Christina Anderson, who have been involved with the T&P for so long, and Kathy Wright and her family. When I heard the Depot needed some help, I started brainstorming and then called my boss and said, ‘We have to do this’,” Dansby said.
Other community donations include a Teddy Bear clinic hosted by Healthcare Express during the event, Kyle Dansby, local attorney, bringing hot dogs and drinks, along with additional hot dogs donated by Caddo Packing.
Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher will be providing the grill for Friday’s event, with Premiere Homecare & Hospice providing cookie trays. Christy Timmins with Country Fresh Goatsmilk Soap is also providing 5 percent of her sales from last week and this week’s Market on the Square where she is a vendor.
The event will also feature door prizes, donated by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall Hometown Tire, Addictions by Rhonda, Blackbird Bath House, and Tim Huff with Marshall Homecare & Hospice.
Anderson said that Marshall is one of only 525 cities nation wide that have an Amtrack station, which brings in a wide range of financial benefits to the city through tourism.
Marshall also has one of the only depots along the Eagle Route that is not maintained and operated by the city it resides in. Instead, the T&P Depot is operated by a board of volunteers and is a nonprofit that was established in 1990.
The event is free and open to the public to attend.
“Please come out and visit us. We will have a ton of things to give away and lots of fun. Donations aren’t required, but it is a fundraiser and they would be appreciated,” Dansby said. “Fun, Food and Fellowship. The KMHT crew will be there including James Duncan and Tracy Jackson, so shenanigans are expected.”
The event will be set up in the parking lot outside of the T&P Depot tunnel at 800 N. Washington Street, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday.
“It’s been a rough 18 months, and it’s time to have some fun,” Dansby said.