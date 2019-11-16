The Texas and Pacific Railway Depot and Museum will be celebrating its 20th anniversary Saturday at 10 a.m.
The event will be hosted in the lobby of the historical Ginocchio Restaurant next door to the depot.
The celebration will honor the efforts made to save and restore the historic building and open the museum in November 1999, featuring the head of the original project Audrey Kariel.
The event will kick off with a ceremony honoring the work community members put into saving the depot in 1999.
“We wanted to honor the work to save the building that got started 20 years ago when the building was going to be demolished,” said board member Cathy Wright.
Wright said that during the event the group will unveil the first plaque in honor of Kariel. The plaque is part of a new fundraiser organized by the depot in August.
The Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce will then host a ribbon cutting ceremony at the tunnel headhouse located at 800 N. Washington Ave.
After the ribbon cutting the museum will be open for tours to the community until 4 p.m.
The restoration project is an ongoing effort by the depot, which earlier this year launched additional fundraisers to support the project.
The News Messenger reported in August 2019 that the planned renovations include the repainting the depot which is estimated to cost between $78,000 to $93,000, among a number of other projects.
Community members are able to assist in the renovations with the purchase of bricks, for $150 each or plaques that are $500 each.
Bricks are placed on a walkway to the steam locomotive Engine 400, part of the organization’s outside exhibit. Community members are allotted four lines with 14 characters per line to personalize the bricks.
Plaques will be mounted along the fence line and can include the railroad logo for an additional $25.
For more information on the event go to the groups Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Marshall.Depot.
If community members are interested in the purchase of a brick or plaque contact the T&P Depot at (903) 938-9495 for more information and an order form.