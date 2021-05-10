The T. Whitfield Davidson Foundation will be holding its spring convocation as an in-person event at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at the Josephine Davidson Memorial Chapel near Diana in Northwestern Harrison County.
This will be the foundation’s first in-person event post COVID-19. Socially distanced seating will be available.
The speaker for the event will be Dr. Dale Lunsford, President of LeTourneau University.
Lunsford is Chancellor of LeTourneau University where he served as the institution’s sixth President for 14 years.
As Chancellor, he is a member of the University’s executive leadership team and Board of Trustees. He advances the school’s mission with her many external constituents.
During his tenure as President, several new academic programs were begun including nursing, civil engineering, cybersecurity, and professional counseling. New facilities added included the Paul & Betty Abbott Aviation Center, Joyce Family Athletic Village, William Kielhorn Materials Joining Laboratory, and the Sidney and Anna Lee Allen Family Student Center.
Dr. Lunsford continues to serve in higher education and community leadership roles. He is a director of Texas Bank & Trust and The East Texas Communities Foundation. He is a past Chairman of the Longview Chamber of Commerce and also served on the board of directors of the Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas and the National Association of Independent Colleges & Universities.
In 2021, Lunsford celebrates his 36th year in higher education. He was an award-winning business professor and academic journal editor before joining The University of Texas at Tyler. He has earned degrees from Oklahoma State University and the University of Tulsa.
Dale and Marsha Kraft Lunsford have been married more than 35 years. God has blessed them with two daughters, a son-in-law and one granddaughter.
A complimentary luncheon will be provided on the chapel grounds afterward.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend, organizers said.