A new business in Marshall is looking to bring people together through the love of table top gaming, with owner Phillip DeBolt officially opening his new store front Table Ready this weekend in Marshall.
The business is a café-style gaming room, with plenty of space provided for community members to come out and enjoy any board game they would like.
DeBolt said that the business has around 260 different games on site for the community to play, all of which are free to come and enjoy.
“The whole idea is to create a family, friends, community atmosphere,” DeBolt said, “Where its free to just come out and enjoy the games.”
Games range from well known titles such as Settlers of Catan to more obscure and unique Euro-style board games, a favorite of DeBolt’s.
“We have a lot of the Euro games, which can be a little bit more complicated and involved, but also a ton of themed games and easy to play games,” he said, “We have Star Wars games, Disney games, Marvel games, we even have a Robin Hood-themed game.”
Not only can the community come out and try any of the games at the business free of charge, but if they want to they are even able to purchase a new copy of it and bring it home that night.
DeBolt has a huge range of games and gaming products available for sale at the business as well, including games, Magic the Gathering cards and other gaming supplies for the community to purchase before they leave.
The business also has a range of arcade style food for sale, with DeBolt saying that the café portion of the business would likely expand as they grow.
Right now, Table Ready sells pizzas, burgers, mozzarella sticks and a range of snack items for players to pick up and enjoy while they hang out at the business.
“It’s a very family friendly atmosphere; I always have my two little ones running around here as well so there is definitely a family aspect here,” he said.
Regular operating hours for the business will be Wednesday through Sunday, opening Wednesday through Friday 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday noon till 10 p.m. and Sunday 2 to 10 p.m.
Additionally, special events are being planned for specific nights of the week, with DeBolt stating that a Magic the Gathering draft will take place on Fridays, a Magic the Gathering commander night planned for Saturdays, along with Warhammer games, and free play for the rest of the week.
The business is located in a residential area at 1664 Abbie Lane in Marshall, with DeBolt encouraging the community to stop in and see what the business has to offer. For more information on the business or to keep up with additional events planned at Table Ready community members can keep up with its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tablereadygames.