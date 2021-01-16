The new Taco Reyes Restaurant location at 805 E. Grand Avenue officially opened its doors to customers this week.
Owner Miguel Reyes said that they were very excited to get the restaurant up and running.
“It has gone really good so far,” Reyes said. “We have gotten a lot of great feedback from customers, had some new faces come in and a lot that we have recognized from before.”
Currently, the restaurant serves lunch and dinner, open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
This is in addition to the traditional Taco Reyes food truck that is still in operation.
Reyes purchased the building, which used to house the over 90-year-old Neely’s restaurant, in October 2020. Since that time, they have been working to renovate the building, both inside and out.
The building, now coated in fresh blue paint, has a totally remodeled interior. Reyes said that they still plan to renovate the restaurant even more now that they are open.
He said that the restaurant plans to expand the kitchen, renovate the parking area, and even add some new outdoor seating options.
“Right now we’re just settling into everything, and getting used to the new set up, but we do have a lot more planned for the building,” Reyes said.
Additionally, Reyes said that the restaurant has received their beer and wine license, and are stocking up on beverages to begin selling to the public next week.
“I really want to encourage everyone in the area who has never come by, to come in and try out the food,” Reyes said. “We really like hearing what people like, and getting feedback, to make sure that we make this place as enjoyable for the public as we can.”
Taco Reyes also offers a pick up window for customers who are interested in ordering ahead, and do not wish to sit inside the restaurant. Reyes said that at a later date, they also plan to offer curbside pickup.
For more information on the new restaurant, the traditional Taco Reyes food truck, or to view the menu, go to the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Tacos-Reyes-2700809050145029.