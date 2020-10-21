JEFFERSON - The Marion County Chamber of Commerce joined community members on Sunday and celebrated 30 years of local eateries during the annual Taste of Jefferson event.
”It was a great event, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,“ Marion County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathy Harper said. “We had a few less restaurants this year but everyone had a great time.”
The annual event allows guests a chance to try out some of the best restaurants the bayou city has to offer each year.
This year’s even had more than 15 local restaurants that participated, including favorites like Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club, Riverport Barbecue, the Jefferson General Store and the Taste of Caddo.
”It’s a great way for area restaurants to get new customers, people that maybe haven’t heard of their restaurant before or tasted their food,“ Harper said previously.
During the event, guests go around and sample dishes from each restaurant. Some guests also participated in this year’s Wine Garden.
This year’s event was sponsored by Title Sponsor CEFCO/Huddle House.