Shoppers will have a chance for special savings on certain back to school items like backpacks, school uniforms, shoes and school supplies this weekend during the annual tax free weekend holiday.
This year’s tax free holiday weekend begins Friday and runs through midnight Sunday.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office is encouraging taxpayers to get out and support businesses by shopping for back to school savings this weekend, while also practicing social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Shoppers will have a chance to purchase clothing, underclothing, facemasks, shoes, socks, school supplies and backpacks, priced at less than $100, during this weekend’s annual Tax-Free weekend holiday.
Tax free savings apply to purchases made in stores or from online Texas businesses.
“During the Tax-Free Weekend, you can buy qualifying items online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) tax free, when either the item is both delivered, and paid for, by the customer during the exemption; or the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends,” the Comptroller’s office said in a statement on their website.
East Texas students will soon return to the classroom for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year as early as Aug. 9 at some school districts and as late as Aug. 18 at others.
Harleton ISD students are the first in the area to return to classrooms when school begins on Aug. 9.
Waskom ISD students are next to return to school on Aug. 11.
Marshall ISD and Hallsville ISD students return to school on Aug. 12.
Elysian Fields ISD students return to school on Aug. 16.
Jefferson ISD students, and Karnack ISD students, who also follow Jefferson’s academic calendar, return to school on Aug. 18.