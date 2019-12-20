Marshall Fire Department responded to a pipeline explosion on Taylor Road Thursday evening that resulted in three injured patients.
“At 5:27 p.m., Marshall EMS and rescue units were dispatched to a Taylor Road gas well site,” said MFD Chief Reggie Cooper.
Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Phillip Burnett indicated one patient was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, Cooper said.
Another was flown by helicopter with serious injuries and another patient was transported by a Marshall med unit to Christus Good Shepherd Marshall, also with serious injuries, the fire chief said.