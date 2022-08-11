Local restaurants and businesses are showing the love to educators as they prepare to welcome students back to the classrooms this week.
Jucy's
Updated: August 11, 2022 @ 5:58 am
Local restaurants and businesses are showing the love to educators as they prepare to welcome students back to the classrooms this week.
Jucy's
Jucy's Hamburgers is putting the "tea" back in "teacher" as it welcomes all teachers this week to come and get a free tea or soft drink in honor of the new school year kicking off.
Now through Aug. 21, teachers will receive a free 20 ounce drink at Jucy's restaurants with their school identification card.
Sonic in Hallsville and Blue Sky Group Realty
Sonic in Hallsville and Blue Sky Group Realty have teamed up to show some Hallsville ISD teachers, staff and administrators some love.
All Hallsville ISD personnel are invited to stop by the Sonic Hallsville restaurant on Friday and receive a free drink just by mentioning Blue Sky Group Realty.
Hallsville ISD and Marshall ISD students return to school today for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Bridget began at the LNJ working in sports, city reporting and then on the education beat before moving to the MNM where she covers education and the cities of Jefferson, Harleton and Hallsville. Bridget has two daughters and loves her family and animals.
