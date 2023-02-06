Editor’s Note: This story is the third of a three-part series outlining the ongoing changes made by Marshall ISD through the last year as they implement the district’s new strategic plan.
The final two elements of the Marshall ISD Strategic Plan are facility and technology excellence, and family, community and student involvement in the school district. Throughout the past year, the school district has worked hard to make improvements, and put plans in place to continue their programs into the future.
Facility and Technology Excellence
One key element to facility and technology excellence for MISD is to have all of its students have access to the technology that they need to excel at school. For this reason, Superintendent Richele Langley said that the district made it a priority, and point of pride, to ensure each student on campus has access to computers.
Langley said that the district is a one-to-one campus for laptops for students, which are not only available for use during school hours but are also available for students to check out and take home as they are needed.
“That is something we are quite proud of,” she said.
William B. Travis Elementary School, among other schools across the campus, have also received technology updates, according to teacher Jamie Prock, with new laptop carts, smartboards and more made available for teachers and students.
The school district is also looking to add more professional development opportunities for teachers, according to Assistant Superintendent Andrew Chilcoat, who said that it is a priority of the district to ensure all teachers have the tools they need to thrive at Marshall ISD.
“We can’t ask our teachers to do their best job and then not give them the tools to do it,” Chilcoat said, “We want to provide a holistic approach to educations by providing for all areas of need. We have to give them the tools they need to succeed.”
Not only are MISD schools looking to update the technology in the interior of the buildings, but the district is also looking to renovate the schools themselves.
Last year the school began work on plans to renovate the Marshall Early Childhood Center, according to Chilcoat, with plans to continue renovations over the upcoming summer months.
The $3 million renovations project encompasses a total rehabilitation of the building itself, providing upgraded classroom spaces, a new media center and enhanced safety measures such as a guard gate positioned at the entrance of the school.
Additional renovations include plans to enclose three of the four sides of the school’s playground area, with future plans made for additional expansions and the eventual closure of the playground area on all four sides.
“Safety is our No. 1 priority, always with our students,” Chilcoat said, “It’s sad, but it has to be, and we make it a priority.”
The district also made the choice going into the 2022-23 school year to create a Fine Arts Academy at Price T. Young Elementary School. The plans extended the opportunities for students to integrate fine arts into every element of schooling.
The school district is also looking ahead, working for the last few months to create plans to upgrade and renovate Marshall High School. The district has been working towards creating plans with a local architecture firm, which were then reviewed and commented on by a committee of invested community members.
“We are continuing to take steps and review what the plans are for Marshall High School moving forward,” Langley said.
Family, Community, Student involvement
Langley said that a key element to the strategic plan, as a whole, is the establishment of the Maverick Way, a code of behavior and standards set for all members of the Marshall ISD campus family. One of the elements encouraged by the plan is continued engagement with the community.
She said that the community also plays a major role in what the school district makes a priority, stating that the addition of a class covering soft skills such as interview skills, time management and more was added to the curriculum as an elective, based off of community input.
“That was something that the community requested, because they saw a need in students who graduated from our school, so we did add that course,” Langley said, “And this year’s ninth-graders will be the first class going forward that will be required to take the class.”
Marshall High School Principal Matthew Gregory said that he works to create a positive climate in the school that allows students to feel connected to their campus.
“If students feel good about their school, and are proud of it, that spreads out to the community, then we have alumni who are also proud of where they came from,” he said.
Gregory added that the Maverick logo is a symbol in the Marshall community, one that they work every day to continue to be a strong and positive influence in Marshall.
“We want to be a point of pride for the community here,” he said.
Strategic Plan Director Jerry Hancock also works to produce regular updates for the community to update them on what is taking place to move the plan forward.
Langley said that the school also works to maintain constant contact with the community through its social media and email.
“We want everyone to know what’s going on here, we want to show everyone all of the things our students accomplish,” Langley said.