A 17-year-old, who allegedly made threatening phone calls to Marshall ISD, causing a district-wide lockdown, has been indicted by a Harrison County grand jury on two counts of making a false alarm or report of an emergency.
The defendant, Quincy Earl McCollister Jr., allegedly made the calls over the course of two days, this past October.
Marshall ISD Police Department, who led the investigation with assistance of Marshall PD, noted that the calls were placed to both Marshall High School and the Marshall ISD administration building.
According to the indictment, on Oct. 3, 2019, McCollister communicated a report of a future threat of harm to students, threatening students’ safety, knowing that the report was false or baseless and would place a person in fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
The indictment further reads that on Oct. 4, 2019, McCollister committed the same action, knowing that the false report would interrupt the operations of the school district.
“The calls forced district officials to place all district facilities on lockdown status for over two hours,” MISD officials noted, at the time.
A total of four threats, from the same caller, were made the first day. Three were made to Marshall High School and one to the administration building.
“A second series of calls was made to both Administration and MHS on Oct. 4, which prompted a second district-wide lockdown of approximately 45 minutes,” MISD officials reported.
MISD police arrested McCollister following an investigation into the threatening calls.
Making a false alarm or report/emergency is punishable as a state jail felony, since the false report involved “a public or private institution of higher education or involving a public primary or secondary school,” officials said.
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY INDICTMENT
In other indictments, an 18-year-old Marshall man was indicted in connection with a February 2019 aggravated robbery that occurred on Laurel Lane.
The defendant, Richard Lee Christopher Jr., of Marshall, was indicted for aggravated robbery and deadly conduct, discharging a firearm.
According to the indictment, on Feb. 24, 2019, Christopher allegedly placed a victim in fear of imminent bodily injury or death by using a handgun. The indictment goes on to say that Christopher allegedly exhibited deadly conduct by discharging a firearm in the direction of two victims.
MPD arrested the defendant a few days later, on Feb. 27, in connection to the crimes. Officers reported at the time that Christopher was one of three alleged suspects involved in the robbery of a man on Laurel Lane.
“Police were called to the 100 block of Benita Drive around 7:57 p.m. on Feb. 24, where a man told officers he had been robbed by three people in the 500 block of Laurel Lane,” a press release from MPD indicated.
The man told police the group had taken money from him and then fled the scene in a red, two-door pickup.
“The victim then reportedly got into his own vehicle and chased after the suspects,” the press release stated. “The suspects fired shots at the victim in the vicinity of Washington Avenue and Oakley Street.
No injuries were reported.”
OTHER INDICTMENTS
Others indicted last Thursday by the grand jury were:
- Sammie Leslie Vail, 38, of Longview, two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;
- Ashley Pilgrim Vail, 37, of Longview, two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;
- Cristian Ileah Perez, 18, of Little Rock, Arkansas, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;
- Elia Isabel Martinez-Almendares, 47, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance;
- Teresa Loyd, 47, of Waskom, driving while intoxicated with a child younger than age 15;
- Lauren Michelle Green, 34, Waskom, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Billy Joel Carter, 40, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Lonnie Herman Williams, 46, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Mattie Louise Richardson, 50, of Longview, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Wade Edward Heim, 35, of Marshall, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Willie Mack Allgood, 62, of Greenville, Mississippi, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Dalton Tyler Stephenson, 23, of Longview, assault of a public servant;
- Hannah Alyse Lepelley, 30, of Kilgore, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Andrew Ryan Barone, 30, of Longview, unlawful possession of a fiearm by a felon;
- Kevin O’Neal Leggett, 42, of Hemphill, sex offenders duty to register life/annually;
- Mark Anthony Aimes, 55, of Waskom, theft of material enhanced.