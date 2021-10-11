One teenager was killed and another left in critical condition on Friday after a one-vehicle crash on I-20 westbound just outside of Marshall city limits.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Jean Dark said Monday a 17-year-old driver was killed late Friday and his 16-year-old passenger transferred to an area hospital in critical condition.
Dark did not release the names of the two teenagers or their place of residence on Monday.
"On October 8, 2021 at 9:55 PM, DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash westbound on IH-20 approximately three miles east of the city of Marshall in Harrison County," she said. "The investigators' preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2004 Ford Expedition was traveling west on IH-20 when, for a yet to be determined reason, the vehicle traveled into the center median. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to enter a side skid across both westbound lanes and then off the roadway where it struck a culvert and rolled."
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 John Oswalt. The passenger was transferred to Christus Good Shepard Medical Center in Longview in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation.