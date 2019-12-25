Teen Josh Farris, 16, has had a busy holiday season.
Working at Dairy Queen, in Marshall, taking classes for his junior year at Marshall High School and participating in the ROTC fills up his time. He also deals with the stress of being in the foster care system.
However, his giving spirit cannot be stifled by hardships in life and he put that sentiment to good use back in September when he began purchasing and organizing Christmas presents for the elderly at Marshall Manor to receive this December.
“People always get presents for us,” Josh said about himself and fellow foster children. “A lot of these people get forgotten.”
After starting his first job at Dairy Queen approximately six months ago, he realized he had a more healthy income than he was expecting. Despite putting quite a bit into savings, he decided he wanted to do something nice for those who simply may be forgotten at Christmas.
Josh got input from his mentors and remembered what his grandparents used to enjoy receiving while deciding what to purchase. The teen spent about $400 of his own money on things such as books, calendars, chapstick, candy canes and of course, cute holiday bags to put the gifts into.
Once his fellow classmates and friends heard what he was doing they volunteered to help pass out the gifts, Monday at both Marshall Manor and Marshall Manor West.
Total, 136 gifts were delivered along with some Christmas cheer and carols sung by the teens.
“In today’s world, it’s refreshing to see teenagers take time out of their lives and give back to the elderly,” Mentor Laroysha Watson said about the project.
Those receiving the gifts were extremely grateful.