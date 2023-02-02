A teenager certified to stand trial as an adult in connection with the March 2022 murder of Akeivyon Diez McMillan at Powder Mill Cemetery pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday.
The defendant, now 17-year-old Travyon Dashun Stephenson, was sentenced during a hearing in Harrison County Court-at-Law Judge Joe Black’s court.
“The (victim’s) family was in agreement with it,” Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain said of the plea agreement that was made between the state and the defense.
“A big consideration was the age of the offender,” McCain said, reminding that the defendant was 16 years old at the time of the crime, and had to be certified as an adult to stand trial.
“Age can be a factor in sentences,” McCain said. However, “It still sends a strong message.”
First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood, who represented the state in this case, echoed his sentiments. She thanked the Marshall Police Department for their tireless efforts during the investigation.
“This was a senseless crime involving gangs and retaliation,” said Hood. “The Marshall Police Department worked vigorously during the investigation and closely with our office throughout the entire process.”
“The District Attorney’s Office along with MPD are dedicated and will continue to strive to keep our community safe,” she continued. ”The victim’s family was in agreement with the plea bargain, and our hearts go out to them. We pray for peace and continual healing for the family.”
The day of the shooting, the Marshall Police Department Emergency Communications Center received a call around 4:35 p.m. about a male subject on the ground at the cemetery, which is located at the corner of FM 1997 and Buffo Street.
Responding officers found a male victim near the east fence of the cemetery. The victim, later identified as McMillan, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and it was determined that he was dead at the scene, police said.
Stephenson was indicted back in June for the offenses of murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with the death of McMillan. At the time of the crime and indictment, the defendant was 16 years old. He just turned 17 this past August.
Regarding the offense of murder, according to the indictment, on or about March 30, 2022, Stephenson caused the death of 20-year-old McMillan, of Marshall, by shooting him with a firearm.
The indictment goes on to say that the teenage defendant committed the crime as a member of the criminal street gang “CBG.” Marshall Police Department arrested Stephenson the following month in connection with McMillan’s death.