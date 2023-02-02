A teenager, who was certified to stand trial as an adult in connection with the March 2022 murder of Akeivyon Diez McMillan, at Powder Mill Cemetery, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, Thursday, for the crime.
The defendant, now 17-year-old Travyon Dashun Stephenson, was sentenced during a hearing, held 10 a.m. Thursday, in Harrison County Court-at-Law Judge Joe Black’s courtroom.
Stephenson was indicted, back in June, for the offenses of murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with the death of McMillan. At the time of the crime and indictment, the defendant was 16 years old. He just turned 17 this past August.
Regarding the offense of murder, according to the indictment, on or about March 30, 2022, Stephenson caused the death of 20-year-old McMillan, of Marshall, by shooting him with a firearm.
The indictment goes on to say that the teenage defendant committed the crime as a member of the criminal street gang “CBG.” Marshall Police Department arrested Stephenson the following month, in April, for the shooting death of McMillan at Powder Mill Cemetery.
The day of the shooting, the Marshall Police Department Emergency Communications Center received a call around 4:35 p.m. about a male subject on the ground at the cemetery, which is located at the corner of FM 1997 and Buffo Street.
Responding officers found the male victim near the east fence of the cemetery. The victim, later identified as McMillan, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and it was determined that he was dead at the scene, police said.