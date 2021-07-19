JEFFERSON — The body of a drowned teenager was pulled from Lake O' the Pines Saturday after being discovered by a relative, Marion County Sheriff David Capps said Monday.
Capps said the 16-year-old male was in town visiting relatives at their Pine Harbor home when he was discovered drowned about 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
"Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens stationed in Marion County and Marion County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a drowning at Lake O' the Pines Saturday," Capps said. "On arrival, the body of a 16-year-old male had already been located and removed from the water. The victim was pronounced dead by the Justice of the Peace and his body has been sent for an autopsy."
The teen, who is not from Jefferson, is not being identified by authorities at this time.
"Game wardens believe he may have hit his head and drowned," Capps said Monday. "There was no indication of foul play. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family."