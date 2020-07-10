Tensions have been ramping up on both sides of the debate centered on the Confederate statue in downtown Marshall with events coming to a head last weekend.
Marshall Police Department received five separate calls regarding the statue with one incident report being filed July 3 for simple assault.
A large portion of the incident on Friday evening, around 9 p.m., was streamed on Facebook live.
Community member Kristin Feazel said that she made the call to MPD due to a young black man in a mask and what she said appeared to be body armor, who approached the statue while Feazel and a group of protesters to keep the statue on courthouse grounds were gathered there collecting signatures.
Feazel said that young man, identified in the video as Barry Gill, was live streaming the statue and protesters faces and their license plates, but that he never spoke to the group gathered there.
In the video Gill can be seen wearing a facemask, headphones and a vest.
“I called the police because he was making everyone feel very uncomfortable,” Feazel said. “When officers arrived another woman who was present said that he had assaulted her when he was walking around the square.”
Feazel said she knows the identity of the woman who filed the assault charge against Gill, but said that she did not wish to be identified or speak to the media.
No assault can be seen on the 4 minute long Facebook live video, and Feazel said that she did not personally witness any assault.
Gill said that he arrived seconds before the video began and left immediately afterwards, he was not aware of the accusation of assault which he adamantly denies.
Throughout the video a number of protesters gathered at the statue attempt to confront and speak to Gill, but he does not engage with anyone during the video.
“I never spoke to anyone while I was there, I was simply there to take a video of the statue itself because so many people have told me that they haven’t seen it or haven’t read the inscription,” Gill said.
Marshall PD confirmed an assault charge was filed but did not confirm any additional information from witnesses, with Lieutenant Len Ames stating that officers are still investigating. Camera footage surrounding the courthouse is also being reviewed by MPD.
Three additional calls were made to MPD on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when a number of confrontations occurred while people with the Educators for Public Service group were downtown with a petition to remove the statue from courthouse grounds and relocate it.
The group is comprised of local educators of all races who have gathered together with the goal of finding a compromise over the statue controversy, aiming to move the confederate statue to a different location where it can be preserved and replacing the statue on the square.
Tasha Williams, a member of the group, said that she called MPD July 4 due to a number of community members confronting her and other members of the group when they were collecting signatures.
Ames confirmed that three calls were made on Saturday to MPD with Officers Mario Ponce and Officer Rigsby and Lt. Glen Stone responding to the first report.
Community member Shelby Chamberlain, who has been an active voice in the community to keep the statue downtown, originally denied she was present during the event, but later admitted she was downtown when MPD was called and spoke to the officers who arrived.
Chamberlain said that her group was planning to meet downtown at the statue as they usually do, but when they arrived the Educators for Public Service group was already located at that spot. They then gathered in the far parking lot on the East side of the courthouse until all members were present, according to Chamberlain. The group then moved to the opposite side of the courthouse grounds after MPD was called.
Williams said that after the initial incident issues continued to ramp up, with her and a number of other witnesses confirming at least three other instances of confrontations by individuals who approached the group, many of whom used racial slurs and threatening language.
She added that during one encounter a man, who was not identified, threatened the group with a gun, during which time she attempted to get the attention of a local officer in a squad car nearby. Ames confirmed that MPD stationed a car in the square after the first incident to keep an eye on the situation.
The officer, who was identified as Officer Gauthier by Ames, reported that the group did get his attention about a man making threats but made no mention of a firearm at the time.
“Officer Gauthier agreed that what the person said was ‘not right’ but explained that it did not rise to the level of a criminal offense. Officer Gauthier then offered to move closer to the protestors in order be able to hear better and provide a closer level of security for them, which they thanked him for doing,” Ames said.
Jonathan McCarty, another member of the educator’s group, was also present at the incidents on Saturday.
“It was peaceful until the racial epithets and threats of violence took place. We value your readiness to stand with everyone in this community against such unwarranted, and unwelcome, vitriol,” McCarty said. He also commended MPD with its quick response to the first incident.
Officer Ponce, Officer Rigsby and Lt. Stone denied requests for interviews over the incident. Williams added that she has followed up with MPD multiple times after the incident and has not yet been contacted by the department about her report.
Additional Instances:
Other instances of threats surrounding the Confederate statue have also been reported.
Leighann Buchanan, the organizer of the Save Our Soldier group on Facebook, a group organized to help keep the statue on courthouse grounds, said that she had to make the group private due to members feeling unsafe.
Buchanan said that a number of members contacted her about their private information from their profiles being shared online by people who are pro-statue removal.
“There is this idea that we are a racist group or a front to the KKK and that’s not the truth at all,” Buchanan said. “We do not tolerate hate and we don’t tolerate racial slurs, as soon as someone in the group posts something like that it is deleted and they are blocked.”
Demetria McFarland, who organized the original petition to remove the statue, confirmed that she has received a number of personal threats. Williams said that she is also experiencing similar online harassment.
“I’ll say this; it’s scary,” Williams said.
Chamberlain, who began one of the two online petitions against the statues removal, said that she is also receiving threats and has been harassed while gathering signatures downtown.
She said that she has even had to file a report with the MPD due to an assault that happened while she was downtown, but has yet to hear back from the department.
MPD did not confirm that Chamberlain filed a report by press time.
Buchanan and another group administrator January Jarvis Simpson, said that due to misinformation and other issues the group wanted to state that Chamberlain is no longer a member of the Save Our Statue group.
“Shelby was a member but not anymore,” Simpson said. “I do not know why she was the face of the group, most likely because some led people to believe that.”
On June 28 another incident took place where a confrontation between a Dallas company called Connect the Culture and protesters to keep the statue on courthouse grounds.
Buchanan confirmed that Chamberlain reported on the Save Our Soldier Facebook group, that was public at the time, that a Black Lives Matter group was protesting against the Save Our Soldier group in downtown, calling for more people to come to support the group’s cause against the counterprotest.
Buchanan said that she was not sure where Chamberlain heard that the group was associated with Black Lives Matter, but that they were able to speak with the other group and determine that was false.
Owner of Connect the Culture in Dallas, Eshia Rae Pipkin, said that her company was in town to film a short film that they have had planned for months.
Chamberlain said that she was informed by Gills that the company was associated with BLM, and that he was the head of the local chapter. Gill and Pipkin both said that is not true.
Pipkin said that she was not even aware of the issues surrounding the statue before they came to Marshall at the end of June. She said that she is a Marshall native and chose the location for her film because of its significance to her.
“I grew up here, this is my home, that’s why I wanted to showcase it in this film,” she said. The group was filming near Telegraph Park.
Pipkin said that the group saw the protesters on the East side of the courthouse but ignored them, because they were unsure what they were protesting for or against.
After a number of the group’s members came over and disrupted their filming, Pipkin said she was able to explain to the group what they were doing, and they were eventually left alone to finish their work.
However, Pipkin said that after they finished filming, while the group was packing their things and walking members to their vehicles, people with the group came over and confronted the film makers over a case of water.
“We weren’t out there for any reason other than to create this film,” Pipkin said. “My business is focused on amplifying black voices and black businesses, and that is all we want to do with this film.”
Buchanan said that the incident was able to be resolved peacefully, with both her and Pipkin confirming that they spoke and were able to clarify that Connect the Culture was in no way associated with BLM or any other organization.
“I just really wanted to clarify and get this information out there because there has been a lot of false information being spread on social media and it has put a negative image on my business,” Pipkin said.