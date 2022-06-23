The distance between the steps and the ground where a 5-year-old Waskom boy is supposed to have fallen and caused injuries that lead to his death is only about 32 inches high.
That was the testimony heard from officials as the jury trial continued on Wednesday in the 71st Judicial District Court with Judge Brad Morin presiding.
Danielle Faulkner is charged with injury to a child, causing serious bodily injury by omission, in connection with the September 17, 2019 death of her son Sterling Hollis. Her boyfriend, 34-year-old Larry Dwayne Prudhomme Jr., of Waskom, was sentenced to 50 years in March in connection with Sterling’s death.
On the evening of Sept. 17, 2019, Waskom EMS was dispatched to the couple’s residence on American Plant Road in reference to a child having difficulty breathing.
911 dispatchers were told by the couple that the child had fallen off of a porch earlier in the night while taking out the trash and had suffered a seizure.
Investigators’ Discovery
Upon officials’ arrival, first responders found the child in grave condition and covered in massive bruising that wasn’t consistent with the couple’s story.
“Let’s say he did fall down those steps. He would’ve had to fall down with some type of force to obtain those bruises. Those steps are 32 inches high, so that’s 2 ½ feet to 3 feet, 2 inches,” Investigator Cindy Black is heard telling defendant, Danielle Faulkner, on the videotaped interview she conducted with Faulkner, the morning after the incident.
After revealing the pictures of multiple head-to-toe bruises taken of the victim just a couple of hours after emergency officials arrived, Black asked Faulkner if she still believed her son sustained those bruises from a fall.
“This looks like it’s been going on for a while,” the investigator observed.
Pointing out the bruises on the photos shown during trial, District Attorney Reid McCain noted their various colors — ranging from bright red and purple to yellow and orange and green.
In court testimony, Lt. Mack Fuller with the criminal investigation division of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that the bruises represented various stages, old and new.
“We located some items on a search warrant that could’ve been used as the weapon to inflict injuries on Sterling,” Fuller said as he answered questions from McCain.
Fuller said investigators found a belt, mini blind switch wand and a fly swatter at the residence, too.
“She said at times, he had used a belt, and I think at times she had used a fly swatter,” said Fuller.
A belt mark was found across the child’s back.
“It looks to be approximately six inches long,” Fuller testified.
Fuller also pointed out some bruising on the child’s mid back, shoulder, upper chest area, legs, butt, right shin area, left ear, chin, the left arm and more.
“There’s maybe some grab marks, but different ages of bruises as well, and all across the forehead,” said Fuller.
Also alarming to investigators during Faulkner’s interrogation with police: Faulkner indicated to investigators that her son was sensitive to light and had previously experienced head injuries, vomiting, iron deficiencies and no appetite. Fuller said investigators found searches of such symptoms on Faulkner’s phone.
“Based on searches, it just led us to believe there had been a prior injury that he had sustained and that this wasn’t the first time being sensitive to light, vomiting, lethargic, not wanting to eat…” said Fuller.
Fuller said a craniotomy had to be performed on the child because of brain swelling. As DA McCain displayed more photos of the assessment of the child, Fuller pointed out a ligature mark found around the victim’s neck, indicating possible strangulation.
“Ligature marks mean something thin, a cord cable or something was tightened up around his neck,” Fuller described.
Defendant’s Interview
Prosecutors showed the jury the interview conducted by Investigator Cindy Black with the sheriff’s office the morning after the incident. In the interview, the defendant, Faulkner details how she moved to Waskom from Texas City with her two children after a toxic relationship with her youngest child’s father.
Faulkner noted that upon relocating, she moved into a trailer home with the victim’s father and girlfriend. She eventually met her boyfriend, Prudhomme, who ultimately moved in with them. Her child’s father and girlfriend eventually moved out and left her and Prudhomme the home with the children.
She said because she and Prudhomme didn’t have childcare, they would take turns watching the children if the other had to work. She explained to police that 5-year-old Sterling wasn’t in school due to difficulties with enrollment.
Speaking on the child’s multiple bruises, Faulkner told Black that Sterling tended to bruise easily, sometimes often falling on his Lego blocks, which she said would cause bruises on his legs and knees. She described him as very clumsy.
Regarding the night of the incident, Faulkner said Sterling had been at her job for several hours, from 2 to 7 p.m., before being picked up by her boyfriend. Surveillance video from the Shell gas station shows him with a visible black eye on his right eye. Emergency officials were called to the child’s residence that night after Faulkner returned home from work after 11 p.m. to find her son in bed and unresponsive.
Faulkner told investigators in her interview that her boyfriend had called her, alerting her of the alleged fall, that night. She said the boyfriend, Prudhomme, said that Sterling was OK, saying the child conveyed to him that he wanted to eat, bathe and go to bed. Faulkner said she thought everything was OK since she thought she heard Sterling talking in the background.
When later asked by Black if she could have heard her youngest son instead, Faulkner said maybe.
Describing how she thought her son ended up in such critical condition, Faulkner said she believed he had tumbled down the stairs, as her boyfriend said, and landed on the debris and bricks that surrounded the porch.
“Larry told me … He fell off the porch, but he didn’t just tumble down the stairs. He was falling and fell off to the side, which is bricks and stuff on the side,” Faulkner told the investigator. “He was trying to help clean the house before I got home. Larry said he wanted to take the trash out like a big kid. Larry called and said he’s eating and he asked for seconds.”
“When I got home, I could tell that he was breathing weird,” Faulkner told Black. “It wasn’t very fast, but it was very deep in and out; and when I turned on the light, he had his hands drawn. There were tears coming out of his eyes, but he couldn’t open his eyes. That’s when I called 911.”
Faulkner said she sang to her son and talked to him until emergency officials arrived.
“When I tried to pull his eyelid, his pupils were dilated. One was big; the other was normal,” she said. “His forehead was almost swollen.”
Faulkner claimed that the child sustained his black eye from an incident with the truck.
“I pulled up his shirt, there were bruises on the side,” she said.
She said the bruises on his legs seemed normal to her because he bruised easily.
“I did see bruises, which I assumed he fell on the concrete on the rocks,” she said.
She said medical officials told her that the child had brain damage.
Faulkner said no one would tell her anything at the hospital and she felt they were treating her like “a monster.”
“They’re treating me like I did this to him and I don’t ever like spanking my kids,” she told Black, noting how her boyfriend believed in corporal punishment while she didn’t.
Listening to her, the investigator proceeded to reveal the photos that officials had recorded of the victim’s head-to-toe bruises. Describing the photos as very disturbing, Black questioned Faulkner about the bruises.
“I’m gonna show you some pictures of your son. They are very disturbing and the injuries that your son has don’t seem consistent with the way he says he fell off the porch,” Black told Faulkner. “They are very disturbing. I’m not even gonna sugarcoat for you.”
Faulkner wailed, crying “Oh, my God,” during the interview as the photos were revealed. When asked by the investigator if the bruises were there when she inspected her son’s arms, neck and back herself, Faulkner continued to cry, “Oh, my God.”
As Black pointed out the bruises on the victim’s forehead, Faulkner noted that the bruise looked like a hand print.
Suspecting that the abuse had been going on for a while, the investigator asked Faulkner if she was aware of it. Asking Faulkner if she noticed the multiple bruises when she turned the lights on to examine her son, Faulkner claimed that she only saw the black eye.
“The only thing I could really see was the black eye from what I assumed was from the truck (incident),” Faulkner replied.
She said didn’t see much else because she was afraid to flip him over. She said she saw just enough bruising underneath his shirt that looked new, which prompted her to call 911.
When asked by Black if she still believed that just tripping and falling off the porch would’ve caused those bruises, Faulkner said she never thought about her boyfriend abusing her child.
“All I thought about was his head (hitting) bricks,” she said. “I didn’t think about nothing else.”
When asked by Black had she ever known her boyfriend to abuse her son, Faulkner said she did have an argument about his discipline tactics a couple of times.
“Larry (believes) a little different. He thinks you have to scare them a little,” said Faulkner.
She said she thought Prudhomme had come to an understanding that they’d only spank the children with their hands.
“I just assumed ‘Monkey’ (Sterling’s nickname) was testing his boundaries with Larry,” Faulkner told the investigator.
The trial continues today in the 71st Judicial District courtroom.