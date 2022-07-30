As hot and dry conditions persist, extremely dry vegetation will continue to support wildfire activity across much of the state, even as surface moisture increases in some areas, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.

Through Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the upper Texas Panhandle and near the Red River, while sea breeze activity and thunderstorms are possible for the upper Gulf Coast and East Texas. This moisture will provide short term improvement in vegetation dryness for these areas. While rainfall is forecast for some portions of the state, many areas will remain dry.

Recommended For You


Tags