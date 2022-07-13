Fire officials early this week continue to warn about wildfire dangers amidst triple-digit heat and ongoing drought situations.
“An added complexity to the fire environment this week is the potential for thunderstorms,” said Luke Kanclerz, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Analyst. “Wildfire ignitions due to lightning will be possible because of the underlying drought and vegetation dryness. Increased wind speeds from nearby thunderstorms can cause a sudden increase in fire activity, creating safety concerns for firefighters.”
Across Harrison County, officials have responded to numerous fires in recent days. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said a grass fire began along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the 628 mile marker near Waskom after a motor vehicle crash. The Harrison County Emergency Service District No. 4 reported they had a “busy and hot weekend” battling several fires.
Harrison County remains under a burn ban until further notice.
In a fire potential update for this week, the Forest Service said the “fire environment through the weekend will support high initial attack fire potential in a wide range of fuel types for the majority of Texas.”
In the western pinewoods and Northeast Texas, the Forest Service said a low to moderate significate fire potential was there Monday and Tuesday, with the regional seeing elevated fire weather characterized by 100 degree temperatures, RH values below 30 percent and winds near 10 mph.
The chance of storms this week won’t bring enough water to make a dent in the drought conditions, the Forest Service said, and potential storm lightening and winds could actually be a fire risk.
The Texas A&M Forest Service said it continued to monitor the situation closely and has positioned personnel and equipment across the state for a quick and effective response to any requests for assistance.
“With persistent hot and dry conditions as well as an intensifying drought, many recent wildfires have required more time and resources to fully contain,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. “The job of our state and local firefighters becomes more difficult and dangerous under these circumstances, and we need Texans to be cautious of any activity that causes sparks and may ignite a wildfire.”