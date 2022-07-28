The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension agency is warning parents and guardians to beware of homemade formula, particularly from Plug Heist Trap House.

“The FDA advises parents and caregivers of infants to stop using homemade infant formula from Plug Heist Trap House,” advised Julie Prouse, Extension Associate with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Food and Nutrition Unit.

County/Courts Reporter

Robin Y. Richardson is an award winning print journalist, serving as the county government and courts reporter. She earned her journalism degree from TSU and master's from LSUS. She is the proud mother of one daughter.