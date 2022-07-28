The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension agency is warning parents and guardians to beware of homemade formula, particularly from Plug Heist Trap House.
“The FDA advises parents and caregivers of infants to stop using homemade infant formula from Plug Heist Trap House,” advised Julie Prouse, Extension Associate with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Food and Nutrition Unit.
“The manufacturer was marketing this product as an infant formula with no product labeling and did not submit the required pre-market notification to the FDA,” she explained.
The warning came this month as parents and caregivers continue to struggle with the nationwide shortage of infant formula.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the infant formula from Plug Heist Trap House was sold through the firm’s Facebook page, “Stephanie PlugHeist Payton.” On the post, the firm announces that it officially has dairy-free/gluten-free homemade baby formula on hand, and ready to ship. The item was selling for $20 each for a one-pound container or $15 each for two.
Prouse noted that homemade infant formulas have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety and may lack nutrients vital to an infant’s growth.
“The FDA has determined that this product was not manufactured in compliance with infant formula regulations, was not tested to determine if it meets the nutritional requirements for infant formula, has the potential to cause nutrient deficiencies in infants, and may be contaminated with harmful bacteria,” FDA officials stated on the agency’s website.
FDA officials said they conducted an investigation at the location of the company, which turned out to be a home residence. As a result of the investigation, the firm vowed to no longer manufacture or sell the product. Consumers who have acquired the product should immediately discontinue use and discard it, FDA officials advised.
Those who have experienced an illness or serious allergic reaction may report the complaint to the FDA consumer complaint coordinator. The toll free number for Teas residents is (855) 630-2112. For more information and assistance, consumers can visit the website www.fda.gov/fcic.
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agency also advises parents and caregivers to contact reputable resources such as their local pediatrician, local WIC clinics and the 211 informational hotline for recommendations on formula substitutions and feeding habits.
“As a reminder, infant needs as well as early childhood needs are very specific and should be addressed by a healthcare professional,” said Danielle Krueger, a specialist with the extension agency. “The best advice for those who are faced with shortages is to contact their pediatrician so they may contact a local formula representative.
“The public should not make their own homemade formula,” stressed Krueger. “There have been cases reported where infants are showing either toxicity, nutrient deficiencies or gastrointestinal complications due to homemade formulas or substituting other milk alternatives.”