The Texas Agrilife Harrison County Extension Agency’s inaugural Extension Fest, including a 5k Color Run and a 1-mile Fun Walk, is set for Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. in downtown Marshall.
“We would like to encourage everyone to join us at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall, at 8 a.m.,” said Kelsie Hopkins, the local extension agency’s administrative secretary and organizer of the event.
The inaugural Extension Fest is offered as a fun way to highlight extension programs.
“We’ll be showcasing different things the extension offers,” Hopkins explained before. “We’ll also have enrollment packets, information on what each club does and their purpose.
Prior to the kickoff, the extension agency will pause activities to observe the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on America.
“Before we kick off the festival, we will have a 9/11 tribute to remember the innocent, the brave, the children, mothers, fathers, and all of the other beautiful souls that the world lost that day on that day 20 years,” said Hopkins.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the entire fest will be held outdoors. Disposable masks, face shields and hand sanitizer will also be available as a matter of safety.
“This entire event will be held outside,” said Hopkins. “Texas A&M Extension in College Station sent over 200 disposable masks, 50 face shields and many bottles of hand sanitizers.
“In addition to that, we have asked everyone who will be setting up at this event to bring sanitizing wipes as well,” she said. “Anything that is a high touch area will be sanitized throughout the event.”
Bleachers will also be set up by the educational tent to allow the public to sit and enjoy the program’s 15-minute series every half hour. Bleachers will be sanitized following each lesson.
“Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is about making our county better,” said Hopkins. Our focuses include agriculture, natural resources, and family and community health.”
Hopkins thanked all local sponsors and supporters for their contributions in making the event a success. She thanked Bear Creek Smokehouse for sponsoring the 5K/Color Fun Run and Bear Creek Bull Plop; and Miguel’s Mexican Restaurant for offering the breakfast burrito “give back, in which proceeds from burrito sales will benefit 4-H;
The extension agency also thanked Pietro’s Pizzeria for donating some great prizes for the top placing 5K male, female and overall winner. The program also expressed appreciation to Addictions by Rhonda, who will be selling a specialty green 4H Blue Bell milkshake to also benefit the 4-H program.
Other acknowledgements include Blissmore for donating one pound of fudge as a giveaway; Ed’s Sport Center for donating a Texas Rangers hat as a giveaway; Black Bird Bathhouse for the donated male and female gift sets; Ms. Sweeties Food Truck for giving back 20% of their profits to the 4-H program; Mega Bytes Burgers for giving back 20% of profits to the 4-H; Sugar Shack for also giving back 20% of profits to 4-H; Conterra Networks for paying for three hours of free face painting; Trendsetters Automotive Group, Dillard’s Feed House and Tractor Supply for paying for one hour each of free face painting; and ABC Auto for donating 25 cases of water for this event.
The extension agency is excited about the festival and encourages all to mark the date and make plans to participate.
Giving a brief synopsis of what the extension program is, Hopkins noted that the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is a unique education agency with a statewide network of professional educators, trained volunteers, and county offices. The program reaches into every Texas county to address local priority needs.
“Some of our major efforts are in mitigating drought impacts, conserving water use in homes, landscapes, and production and agriculture; improving emergency management; enhancing food security; and protecting human health through education about diet, exercise, and disease prevention and management,” she explained before.
Hopkins further noted that AgriLife Extension demonstrates the latest technology and best practices to improve the state’s food and fiber system, which serves all Texas consumers and contributes 9% of the gross domestic product. Statewide, the primary youth program, Texas 4-H, engages approximately 600,000 youth annually in learning projects, leadership development, and community service.
“We are home to many groups and organizations you very well may have heard of – Farmer’s Market, Master Gardeners, Quilt club, TEEA Ladies, 4-H and much more,” Hopkins noted. “We have created this event to bring the community in and get involved in our organization.
“There is a home for everyone in extension,” she said.
The local county extension agency staff include: Matt Garrett, agriculture and natural resources county agent; Louraiseal McDonald, family and community health county agent; Denise Lee, office manager; and Kelsie Hopkins, administrative secretary.
Registration for the 5K Color Fun Run is currently available online now through Sept. 9. Participants can sign up at: https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Marshall/ExtensionFest5KFunRun.