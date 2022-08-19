Ross & Shoalmire, PLLC & Jason Horton Law Firm are hosting a free event set on educating the community on ‘Asset Protection & Legal Defense for Gun Owners’.
The event is Aug.30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Marshall Convention Center on East End Blvd.
The event is free with registration online via Eventbrite.com or by visit on Ross & Shoalmire’s website at www.rossandshoalmire.com and clicking on the “Events” tab at the top of the page.
Attendees can also register by calling 903-223-5653. Registration will be available at the door as well, on the night of the event given there are seats available.
With a combined experience of over 30 years of legal expertise, John K Ross IV and Jason Horton encourage the community to attend to learn the different issues that may arise when firing a weapon in self-defense or defense of others.
“Gun owners routinely practice in case they ever have to use their gun, but usually have no idea what to do after they use it,” said John Ross, Senior Partner of Ross & Shoalmire, PLLC.
“It is important to know about the civil and criminal legal issues gun owners might face after discharging a firearm in self-defense or when defending one’s property,” said Jason Horton, of Horton Law Firm.