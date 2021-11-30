Texas Bigfoot Conference founder Craig Woolheater is bringing a new annual event to East Texas in honor of the elusive legend Bigfoot.
The new Texas Bigfoot Film Festival feature a full day of films and presentations about Bigfoot, selected or made by noted Bigfoot directors, enthusiasts or researchers.
“I’ve been wanting to do this kind of event for quite some time but had been looking for the best place to have it,” Woolheater said Monday. “I attended a screening of David Ford’s recent Bigfoot film at Memorial City Hall Performance Center earlier this year and I really liked the venue.”
Woolheater said the venue is a perfect location, near to Jefferson — the Texas Bigfoot Capital — and will be a great spot to host the festival’s presenters and screen the five films that will be featured during the event.
“I’ve pulled friends from the entertainment field to screen films they’ve made or films that are important to them related to Bigfoot,” Woolheater said. “From 1 to 11 p.m. on Dec. 11, with intermissions and breaks in between, we will screen the five films consecutively, and each presenter will speak about their film and why they selected it or why they feel it’s important.”
The films and cyptozoologist presenters to be featured this year include Sean Whitley, who will present, “Southern Fried Bigfoot,” and Lyle Blackburn, who will present, “Creature from Black Lake,” which was filmed on the Louisiana side of Caddo Lake, Woolheater said. The other three films and presenters are Loren Coleman, who will present, “Hammer’s The Abominable Snowman of the Himalayas”; Pamula Pierce Barcelou, who will present, “The Legend of Boggy Creek,” which Woolheater said has been fully remastered; and Eduardo Sanchez, who will present his film, “Exists.” Sanchez first received fame with his 1999 film “The Blair Witch Project,” which he wrote and directed.
The event’s emcee will be Dave Coleman of Austin, the author of “The Bigfoot Filmography.”
In addition to tickets for the all day festival, there will also be a VIP luncheon catered on the third floor of the theater, and guests will be able to speak one-on-one with the directors and speakers. Tickets for the VIP luncheon are on sale on the Memorial City Hall website.
Woolheater said Monday the new film festival is something he plans to make an annual event and plans are already underway for next year’s presenters and films.
Tickets are on sale now on the Memorial City Hall website at www.memorialcityhall.com for both the festival and for the VIP luncheon, which has limited seating.
To keep up with updates about the event, follow the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/1090188451502298