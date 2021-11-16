East Texas Baptist University will soon transition its campus bookstore in the Bennett Student Commons to Texas Book Company, bringing a unique blend of products, affordable course materials options, and support for University faculty. The newly renovated bookstore will officially open on Nov. 19.
“East Texas Baptist is excited to partner with Texas Book Company to provide an expanded inventory of apparel and gift items that connect and promote our University community,” President J. Blair Blackburn said. “We chose Texas Book Company as the University’s new retail partner because of its commitment to personal service, advanced technology, and support of ETBU’s distinctive Christ-centered campus culture. Texas Book Company is based in East Texas and understands the unique needs of a Christian college community.”
TBC has a range of college clients across Texas and the United States, including the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and Texas A&M University-Commerce. ETBU students will have access to TBC’s extensive used book inventory, and a multitude of course material choices, including used, rental and digital learning technologies.
“Texas Book Company is honored for the opportunity to work for East Texas Baptist University,” Texas Book Company representative Stacy Dyer said. “We offer a promising future for the ETBU Bookstore and its students. We are excited to bring our personal service approach to the ETBU campus community. Since 1975, we have committed ourselves to providing affordable course materials and a unique blend of merchandise selected specifically for each campus. Customers will enjoy an energetic shopping environment in the store, and the convenience of online shopping and rapid delivery from the bookstore website. We are proud to be a member of the ETBU family, and look forward to serving this prestigious academic community.”