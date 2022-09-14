Three Marshall groups were awarded grant funds from the Texas Commission on the Arts through its first round of grant funds this fiscal year.
The commission gave out 943 grants totaling $11 million in the first funding round for the TCA’s 2023 fiscal year, with the Marshall Symphony Orchestra, the Marshall Regional Arts Council and the City of Marshall visitor’s department all receiving grant funds through the first round.
The City of Marshall received $1,950 in funds from the TCA to support artistic fees for the upcoming planned performance of Dale Watson at Memorial City Hall, planned for Oct. 29.
The grant is through the Texas Commission on the Arts’ Arts Respond Performance Support grants, which provide partial support to help applicants host an artist from the Texas Touring Roster in their community. The organization gave out 116 grants for this quarter totaling $204,047, which will go to 81 organizations and units of government in 54 Texas cities.
The Marshall Symphony Orchestra received $5500 through the TCA’s Arts Create grant fund, which goes to support the year round operations of arts organizations. Arts Create grants provide year-round operational support to Texas arts organizations with budgets over $50,000. For fiscal year 2023, 467 Arts Create grants totaling over $3.6 million are allocated to 467 organizations in 84 Texas cities.
The Marshall Regional Arts Council also received $4500 in grant funds through the Arts Create grant fund, as well as an additional grant for $1,500 through the TCA’s arts respond project.
Arts Respond Project grants fund arts-based projects that address one of the priority areas of economic development, education, health and human services, natural resources and agriculture, or public safety and criminal justice. For the first round of these grants in fiscal year 2023, applications from 273 arts organizations in 59 cities will receive funding, for a total of $711,880.
Director Fran Hurley with the MRAC said that the Arts Respond grant will be used to continue the organization’s tradition of bringing performances and other arts projects to the local school district each year.
The MRAC works with schools in Marshall ISD to plan performances for students of all grade levels, which are organized and sponsored by the organization annually.
“We are excited about being able to assist MISD in bringing the arts and performances to all of the grades in the school district again this year,” Hurley said.
The additional grant for $4,500 will be used by the organization to pay for contracts, salaries and other operational funds that go to hosting a number of annual events, including the annual Mini Monet children’s art exhibit and the annual Juried Art Competition hosted by the MRAC.
“We are so excited about being recognized twice by the TCA so far this year,” Hurley said, “It’s fantastic, and it helps us continue to bring diverse arts presentations and performances to the area, and work with other arts organizations.”
For its first round of funding, the TCA has approved funding of 943 grants totaling over $11.6 million that will go to nonprofits and units of government in 120 Texas cities.
“We are honored and humbled to provide these grants to help sustain the Texas arts industry, which has been economically devastated by COVID-19. Over the last years, we have seen many arts organizations and artists find creative and flexible ways to bridge distances and to find new ways of conducting their work and connecting communities. The arts have brought much comfort and means of expression to people across our state,” said Gary Gibbs, executive director of TCA. “However, it is important to note that most organizations and artists are not making the money they were before the pandemic. We are proud to invest these funds with arts organizations toward recovering the creative economy in Texas.”