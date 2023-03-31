The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has awarded 4Kids4Families, a division of Arrow Child and Family Ministries, a contract to become a Single Source Continuum Contractor (SSCC) for the Piney Woods region, which includes Harrison and Marion counties.
DFPS said this move sets “in motion first-ever local control to boost capacity and essential services for children and youth in the state’s conservatorship.”
4Kids4Familes “can now accept foster children (through age 17) from DFPS and be responsible for placement in a foster home or residential facility, as well as necessary services,” a press release said.
“As the first Governor of Texas to make foster care an emergency item in 2017, it has been one of my top priorities to ensure more vulnerable young Texans and their families receive the care needed to grow and thrive in their communities,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “With this major expansion of Community-Based Care, Texas is taking a significant step forward in better serving children and families in these regions by allowing them to remain close to home and with the support of their communities while under DFPS care.
“I thank Commissioner Muth, Director Cannata and other DFPS leaders for swiftly rolling out Texas’ newest foster care model to more communities across the state and the Texas Legislature for supporting them in these important efforts. Working together, we will continue to find new and innovative ways to serve and care for our next generation of Texans.”
DFPS says community-based care is designed to increase available capacity, keep foster children closer to home, reduce placement moves and keep siblings together while they remain in the legal custody of DFPS. CBC “emphasizes local control, innovation and responsibility for the continuum of foster care, ideally from placement to a new permanent home, either going back to family members or adoption,” DFPS said.
“I am excited that the state is taking another step towards localizing foster care and keeping children as close as possible to the community they call home,” said Rep. James Frank, chairman of the House Human Services Committee.
DFPS Commissioner Stephanie Muth celebrated the expansion as “a real turning point.”
“This largest expansion to date for Community-Based Care is a real turning point in our State’s intensive effort to move to local control, and a better system overall for the children and youth in our care,” she said. “Those kids belong to their communities, and those communities want the opportunity to make every day better for a child in foster care.”
A 23-county area in northeast Texas, Piney Woods, will transition to CBC through 4Kids4Families, a division of Arrow Child and Family Ministries. Arrow serves 4,000 children and families each year, using innovative programs that promote positive outcomes. Arrow has been accredited by the Council on Accreditation since 2014.
The Piney Woods region includes Anderson, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Delta, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Marion, Morris, Panola, Rains, Red River, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties.
Beginning March 1, 4Kids4Families said it would will “work with DFPS to transition the Texas child welfare system from a statewide, ‘one size fits all’ approach to a community-based model designed to meet the individual and unique needs of children, youth, and families at the local level.”
“4Kids4Families is honored to serve alongside the Piney Woods region that so passionately cares for their children and will do so with innovation and creativity to bring a transformational difference and the best outcomes for kids,” Scott Lundy, CEO, Arrow.