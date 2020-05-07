Texas Early College High School in Marshall announced its top graduates of its spring class of 2020 on Tuesday.
Texas Early College High School, a charter of Panola Charter School System, partners with Panola College in Carthage to offer dual credit high school and college credits to its students, allowing seniors to graduate with an associate's degree while earning their high school diploma.
Texas Early College High School is graduating 13 seniors this spring for the class of 2020, who will also simultaneously graduate from Panola College.
TECHS announced its top seniors for its class of 2020 on Tuesday, naming senior Caleb Henderson as valedictorian and senior Troy Simmons as salutatorian.
The senior classes' two graduation ceremonies have been interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The TECHS graduation is postponed at this time Panola Charter Schools Superintendent Bud Worley said Wednesday, while the Panola College graduation has been canceled. Students can instead walk with the fall 2020 graduation Panola College class at their graduation in December.