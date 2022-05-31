For the seniors graduating on Saturday, there was one main message from Texas Early College High School Principal Bob Garcia: Now’s the time for your next big step.
“This is not the end, this is just the first big step,” he said. “So now that you get to do that, you get to go to work, you get to go to the military or you get to continue in your education. You got to do something, you can’t go home and lay up on the couch. None of your parents want that.”
Indeed, 18 students from the school are embarking on their next chapter in life with their associate’s degree already in hand. Garcia noted 16 students had earned their degree along with their high school diploma.
This year’s graduates are Montana Allen, Shelby Battershell, Bianca Bennett, Crystal Brown, Justin Butcher, Nathan Davis, Cadence Foster, Roman Graves, Halie Lay, Kelsie Lay, Vinh Nguyen, MiKembria Nickerson, Abigail Pogue, Kaydence Smith, Benjamin Surholt, Dakari Terhune, Jesse Wheat and Julia Wilson.
Garcia noted the graduates this year had seen a lot of changes. During their sophomore year, the COVID-19 pandemic meant they left for Spring Break and never came back. When they did year more than a year later, the building had been renovated from a church into classrooms.
“During that time, some of these guys didn’t miss a beat,” Garcia said.
MiKembria Nickerson delivered the class speech, after Valedictorian Roman Graves and Salutatorian Halie Lay decided they did not want to speak at graduation.
Nickerson spoke about the “end of the road” that was years of making new friends, losing some, welcoming newcomers and being supported by their teachers and families.
“One of the biggest complaints we have had to do with after class is COVID-19,” she said. “We were the class that left our sophomore year and didn’t return until our senior year.”
Nickerson said COVID put a damper on their time in school, but they were glad to be able to return to campus again to be around one another before graduating and going their separate ways.
“As this chapter closes in our lives, the Class of 2022 would like to give a special thank you to our teachers, staff, Mr. Garcia and most importantly our families. Without y’all we couldn’t have made it this far, and we promise to make y’all proud as we go out into the real world.”