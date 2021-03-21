When looking back through Texas History many famous trees make their appearance. One such tree existed in Marshall, with many memories tied to a famous Oak tree, known as the Houston Campaign Oak, located on the northeast corner of West Burleson and North Franklin streets.
According to information provided by Texas A&M University Forest service, in 1849, while thousands of people were making a headlong dash to the West Coast in search of gold, Texas’ first president, Sam Houston, was busy campaigning for a second term in the United States Senate. He and Thomas J. Rusk had been elected Texas’ first Senators in 1846.
On June 24, 1849, under the Oak tree in Marshall, Houston proclaimed his platform to the citizens of Harrison County.
Houston again delivered one of his long orations under the shade of this tree on June 12, 1857. Denunciation of Senator Houston by the State Democratic Convention for his position against slavery had caused him to set aside his plans to retire from the U.S. Senate and to enter the gubernatorial race against Hardin R. Runnels.
In the following weeks, Houston conducted a whirlwind campaign, in which he traveled by buggy and spoke in nearly half a hundred Texas towns. It was during this campaign that both Houston and his opponent Runnels, agreed to debates along the campaign trail, a practice which other politicians then and now still keep.
Houston and Runnels’ first stop was in Marshall underneath the stately Oak tree. Marshall was the hometown of two of Houston’s most outspoken critics, Louis T. Wigfall and Robert Loughery. Both men were pro-secession, as was most of East Texas and Runnels. Houston, however, was very pro-Union.
According to historic information, on May 23, both men met with Houston speaking first. Though it is unknown exactly what was said by Houston, Runnels declined to even stand up after his speech. Houston was so eloquent in his speech that though he ultimately lost the seat, he took 48 percent of the vote in Harrison County.
It is thought that his speech might be similar to one given in 1860, in Austin, which opened with, “The condition of the country is such, the dangers which beset it are so numerous, the foes of the Union so implacable and energetic, that no risk should be heeded by him who has a voice to raise in its behalf; and so long as I have strength to stand, I will peril even health in its cause.”
Failure to give up his seat in the Senate while running for governor and an unfavorable press are believed to have combined to give the Hero of San Jacinto his first political defeat. The final vote was Runnels, 32,552 and Houston, 28,678. It was the only time Houston ever lost an elected position.
Houston would assume the role of Governor after Runnel’s first, and only, term ended, on Dec. 21, 1859; and was forced out of office when Texas seceded in 1861.
Though the oak no longer stands today and met its demise through a lightning strike, many portions of the tree remain in schools and libraries throughout Marshall. Several specialized wooden gavels have also been made from the tree remnants.
Currently, there is a Texas Historical Marker near where the tree used to be 213 West Burleson Street.