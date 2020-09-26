JEFFERSON - Though the U.S. Pentagon released videos of what it confirmed to be “UFOs” (unidentified flying objects) earlier this year, the pandemic distracted nation responded with less fervor than to a 1938 national radio broadcast of an “alien invasion” from a reading of Orson Welles’ “War of the Worlds” novel.
Now, Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players community theater organization is hosting its own re-created version of that panic inducing radio broadcast.
The two show performances will include an airing of the full, original 1938 radio broadcast, along with vintage commercials, and live sounds effects.
Set for 8 p.m. showings on Oct. 23 and 24 at Enoch’s Coffee House in downtown Jefferson. Tickets are $25 and are currently available at the coffee house or the OHTP website http://www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com/
Most recently the OHTP hosted its annual YNOT Awards for its organization. Board member Evelyn McDonald Ave Mims was awarded the Lucille M. Terry Cultural and Performing Arts Award for the 2020-21 season.