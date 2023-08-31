The Texas Department of Public Safety said the Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of an Avinger man.
John L. Stanford, 39, died Monday, DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton said in press release.
According to Albritton, a DPS trooper, whose identity has not been released, conducted a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. 259 in Gregg County.
"Subsequently, a vehicle pursuit began when the driver fled the traffic stop," Albritton said.
The pursuit ended on FM 450 in Harrison County, at which point Albritton said the suspect, identified as Stanford, fled on foot into a wooded area.
"There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper," Albritton said. "The suspect continued into the wooded area and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect has been identified as John L. Stanford, 39, of Avinger, Texas. This investigation is ongoing, with the Texas Rangers as the lead investigator. There is no further information at this time."