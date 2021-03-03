School districts in the state can determine their own policy for face coverings, the Texas Education Agency announced Wednesday. The state also added school employees and child care workers to the priority COVID-19 vaccination list.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced a statewide mask mandate would be lifted March 10 as businesses were again permitted to open to 100% of capacity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
TEA issued a statement today that says it has updated the organization’s public health guidelines for school districts. Under the updated guidance, “a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged,” according to the statement. “Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy.”
The Department of State Health Services also announced that educators and school support staff are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines immediately.
Effective immediately, all Texas vaccine providers should include all school staff, Head Start program staff and child care staff in their vaccination programs, according to a notice the Texas Department of State Health Services sent to providers, the Texas Tribune reported.
The notice comes after the Biden administration urged all states Tuesday to prioritize vaccinating teachers and school staff. the Tribune reported. The state received a letter from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday night directing it to expand eligibility, according to a DSHS statement.
Those eligible are “those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers,” according to the federal directive.