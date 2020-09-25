JEFFERSON — The East Texas Performing Arts, Inc. of Jefferson organizers boldly and faithfully moved ahead with plans this year, despite challenges, to host the annual Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards that brings performers from across the globe to compete for their genres’ top spots.
Set for Oct. 15-18 in downtown Jefferson, the three day long event that includes performances and an awards show, had to overcome many obstacles this year to host its successful annual event.
“Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards has become so well known around the world that we easily booked our October 2020 event by early March with musicians and bands from 18 nations coming to Jefferson,” ETPA President Sara Whitaker said in a statement. “Imagine, early March and the show is full to overflowing. Then, COVID-19 hits. Borders close. The 40 Texas Sounds nominees who had already purchased airline tickets are not able to fly. Businesses around the world are closed and events cancelled.”
Whitaker said as the event’s plans seemed to unravel, the ETPA board watched several East Texas events get canceled.
“It was tough to keep going, not knowing for sure that events would even be allowed. Here, in East Texas, the Gilmer Yamboree was cancelled for the first time in 82 years. The FireAnt Festival in Marshall was cancelled. Casinos in Louisiana cancelled concerts,” she said.
Despite the uncertainty around them, Whitaker said the ETPA board knew how important this event is for the international performers each year, as well as for the town of Jefferson.
“These are not just your average bar acts. Some have had number one records in their home nations, or hold gold or platinum records,” Whitaker said. “One band has accumulated over 50 million YouTube views of their songs. Many are new to Texas Sounds, and some are returnees. That is part of the magic of Texas Sounds. Acts travel from around the world, perform for charity, and want to return. We even had to initiate a rule — acts can compete no more than two consecutive years, then they then must take a one-year hiatus before they are eligible to come back.”
Knowing the event’s popularity and importance, organizers devised a way to still have international acts — ones that were already in the U.S. — and include national acts to fill the rest of the spots.
“The ETPA board made the decision to plow ahead and hope that Texas Sounds would be possible. In partnership with the producers of Jefferson’s Texas Burn Benefit, we reserved the huge tent that is our venue and paid the required, non-refundable deposit,” she said. “We paid for advertising and printed posters, fliers, rack cards and tickets. We re-booked the entire show. Texas Sounds is alive and well.”
Entertainers from Switzerland, Great Britain, Mexico and the U.S. will compete live throughout the weekend of Oct. 15-18 in Jefferson.
“Since so many international acts cannot currently enter the U.S. we are adding several U.S. based live acts, from Nashville, New Orleans, California, and Texas. A large investment was made in a huge, 13 ft-wide, professional projection system so that restricted international acts can participate through video and streaming. It will be almost like sitting in the front row of a movie theater,” Whitaker said. “The 2020 Texas Sounds is possible because the producers were diligent, flexible, imaginative, and determined. Going forward during the shutdown was a huge gamble, but it paid off. Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards 2020 is happening.”
The event will kick off at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the Big Top Tent, located at 119 West Austin Street. Acts will perform throughout each day of the weekend and the awards show is set to begin at 3 p.m. on Oct. 18.
To see a full schedule of acts, or purchase tickets in advance, visit the event’s website at www.TexasSounds.org or the event’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/TexasSounds