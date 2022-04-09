JEFFERSON — One of downtown Jefferson’s biggest fall events is moving it’s home to nearby downtown Marshall.
The annual Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards, produced by the East Texas Performing Arts (ETPA), has found a new home at Memorial City Hall Performance Center, located at 110 E. Houston St. in Marshall.
ETPA officials announced the move earlier this spring, ahead of the four day event’s 10th anniversary this fall.
“The city of Marshall presents a very attractive offer,” ETPA Vice President Preston Taylor said in a statement. “Marshall has a beautiful venue that is affordable and appropriate for an international event like ours.”
Daniel Duke, Marshall’s Director of Tourism and Cultural Arts, and Glenn Barnhart, manager of the Memorial City Hall Performance Center welcomed the event and said they are looking forward to working with the ETPA officials.
The Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards brings musicians from around the world to perform American-style country music, in English, while the performers compete for titles including Vocalist of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, and many more.
Throughout the past nine years, performers have travelled from 33 nations to compete at the event. Many of the participating acts have had #1 charting songs in their home countries.
Some of the performers are multi-national celebrities. In 2019, the event’s participants and audience spent more than $100,000 in Jefferson during the October performance weekend and it is expected that Marshall businesses will see at least that or more in 2022.
Eighteen musical acts from 11 countries are set to perform this year, with more expected.
The 10th anniversary event is set for Oct. 13-16. Tickets will soon be available at www.MemorialCityHall.com. For more information and a performer lineup, visit the event’s website at www.TexasSounds.org.