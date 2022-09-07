The world famous Texas Sounds International Music Awards is coming to Marshall next month, bringing artists from all over the world to East Texas to perform at Memorial City Hall.
The event has been held in Jefferson since 2014, building an international reputation before plans to move the competition to Marshall, with performers from 16 different nations planning their trips to participate in the event.
The event is planned for Oct. 13-16 this year, with tickets available now at www.texassounds.org.
“International musicians flock to Texas in the hopes of winning a Texas Sounds Award. A Texas Sounds award exerts a substantial positive influence on each musician’s career. Texas Sounds attracts the best country artists from every nation,” said event producer Preston Taylor.
Taylor emphasized how much the international country music community has responded to the event over the years, growing the number of artists and countries represented as the event grows.
“This event brings participants from around the world and audience members from across the nation to a small town in East Texas. Income from this influx of people is a significant part of the economy that keeps the small businesses in Marshall, Texas prosperous,” Taylor said.
Sixteen different countries will be represented in Marshall next month, including acts from Australia, Belgium, Catalonia, Canada, Denmark, Eswatini, Hungary, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Republic of Georgia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden and the United States.
Taylor said that the performances will include soloists, duos and full bands, with all acts bringing themselves, families, and entourages, accumulating in around 200 international guests coming to Marshall.
Two international performers planning to make their way to Marshall next month are Lyia Meta of Malaysia and Sofie Hanson of Sweden, both of whom have visited the U.S. before but will visit Texas for the first time during the show.
“I am so looking forward to meeting the very generous folk of Jefferson and Marshall! I cannot stress just how welcoming and supportive East Texas Performing Arts has been of my music and work. It’s been very humbling having this opportunity to be able to travel and meet artists from all over the world. To cap it off, I get to do what I love. I couldn’t have done it without my supporters who have been with me through my entire career. I’m thoroughly excited about it all,” Meta said.
The two come from different countries and backgrounds, but share the same love of country music that the community here in Marshall shares as well.
“I grew up listening to Johnny Cash, who was my dad’s favorite to Aretha Franklin who my mum introduced me to,” Hanson said, “Country music became naturally a huge part of my life, the way you can describe your life and feelings, your ups and downs means everything to me. Sometimes it’s hard to open up and talk about your problems, that’s when country music takes over and saves you!”
Hanson expressed the joy of coming to the country music capital of the world to perform her music to the local audience.
“I’m so honored to be a part of this, I don’t think I really understand yet, it hasn’t really sunk in. To be able to come to THE country music mecca is a huge opportunity for all of us artists! If I’m gonna be honest, it’s always fun to win but I’ve already won, to come and represent Sweden and to also perform is my biggest prize,” she said.
Meta said that the competition was incredibly important to her, having sold some of her personal visual art work to support her trip to Texas to participate in the show.
“I think it wonderful knowing that Country Music is appreciated by so many people around the globe! I feel fortunate being able participate in the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards, especially knowing that so many great musicians and artists came from Texas,” Meta said, “But also, the opportunity to meet like minded and kindred spirits is a gift. Music is a unifying force and it will be on display at the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards in Marshall, Texas!”
Texas Sounds is produced by, and is the major fundraising event for, East Texas Performing Arts, a nonprofit arts organization. Proceeds from the event, sponsorships, ticket sales, and merchandise/refreshment sales go directly to support ETPA.