JEFFERSON — Downtown Jefferson will be cranking out some good tunes this week as the annual Texas Sounds International Music Awards welcomes live and virtual performances from artists across the world.
The East Texas Performing Arts, Inc. of Jefferson organizers will kick off their annual event on Thursday with 21 performances, both live on stage and virtually, that will continue throughout the weekend.
The performances will wrap up Sunday with the annual awards presentation.
Despite challenges brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which kept many international performers from being able to fly in to the U.S. for the event both last year and this year, the group still succeeds in bringing a mixture of styles and cultures of country to music to Texas audiences each year.
This year’s talent comes from several continents, from across Europe and South America, including artists from the Netherlands, West Malaysia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Georgia and more.
Guests will have four days of music to enjoy, with tickets on sale for $15 per person each night.
The annual musical event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit ETPA which hosts plays and other performances throughout the year, and also donates scholarships to area high school students.
Proceeds from the event, sponsorships, ticket sales, and merchandise and refreshment sales go directly to support ETPA.
To purchase tickets or find out more information and a full schedule of performances, visit the Texas Sounds International Music Awards Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/TexasSounds