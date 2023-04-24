Students from Texas State Technical College in Marshall attended the SkillsUSA Texas Postsecondary Leadership and Skills Conference, with 22 students bringing home 16 medals in bronze, silver and gold.
The students competed in a wide range of competitions at the conference hosted at Houston Community College’s Central Campus, including welding fabrication, mechatronics, cyber security, telecommunications cabling, internetworking, and more. Of the 22 total students who competed at the state-level conference, they were able to bring home 16 medals in their different categories.
“I think the students did very, very well,” said the Campus Coordinator for SkillsUSA and TSTC Instructor Josh Stampley. “We were in Houston spread out across four different campuses and with that type of scale, it’s typically mostly organized, sometimes it’s controlled chaos. But I think everyone did really good. I enjoyed the trip, and I think most of the students did as well.”
The gold medalists included competitions in CNC 2 axis turning, internet of things and smart home, mechatronics, action skills, industrial motor control, and information technology services. The students who won gold in these categories will be eligible to compete in the 2023 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference being held in June in Atlanta, Georgia.
The silver medalists included competitions in cyber security, telecommunications cabling, additive manufacturing and internetworking. Bronze medalists included competitions in welding single, CNC 2 axis turning, cyber security and prepared speech.
“The next steps are getting everyone ready to go on the national trip,” said Stampley. “We are getting everybody’s travel set up, all the competitions lined up, and all the tool lists that they may need. We’re just prepping them and getting everything ready for nationals.”
SkillsUSA is a professional organization focused on employability, leadership and technical skills that help college students pursue successful careers and be part of a skilled workforce. The state conference gives students in the area new opportunities to showcase their skills, interact with their peers and network with potential employers by presenting their resume and even conducting interviews at the competition.
“We have a slew of advisors that help and advise the students,” said Stampley. “They help with how students need to prepare and get ready for their competitions. So, it’s really a team of us.”
“It was a little challenging going from teaching then straight into the contest,” said Advisor for the SkillsUSA and TSTC Instructor Andrew Christian. “But I think it speaks to the strength of the program here at TSTC with how well everyone did. The students really put in the effort.”
With each competition designed specifically for the different areas of focus, many students at TSTC are able to compete directly in their chosen field. The students who competed felt the conference went smoothly and they were able to have fun with the different tasks that were asked of them. Some of the challenges they faced in the competition were specific to the areas of study, including materials and equipment differences, as well as the tasks being timed.
“I used my knowledge from class to help me navigate through the competition,” said automation and controls technology student Tristian Matthew. “And it was pretty exciting going up on stage and getting to be in front of all those people and winning one for my team.”
The students who finished the competition as gold medalists in their categories will now be advancing to the nationals-level conference set to be held from June 19-23 in Atlanta, Georgia.