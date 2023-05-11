Texas State Technical College Expands Hybrid Education

Texas State Technical College is highlighting their successful hybrid education available at multiple campuses, including Marshall, as it seeks to expand the program for drafting and design.
Students at TSTC in Marshall and other campuses have access to pursue a hybrid education format in both associate’s degree and certificates of completion in architectural/civil drafting technology, architectural design and engineering graphics technology, and engineering graphics and design technology programs. The hybrid education program includes a combination of in-person and online learning.
The college will be expanding the program for drafting and design students, for the first time at TSTC’s North Texas campus, following the success of the architectural/civil drafting technology program at the Marshall, Harlingen and Waco campuses.
“The online format has more students in it, but the hybrid programs are gaining ground,” said the chair of TSTC’s Architectural Design and Engineering Graphics Department Josh Stampley.
Drafting and design primarily focuses on the creation of technical drawings, plans and models used for construction and structures in architecture, engineering and manufacturing. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, architectural and civil drafters in Texas earned a median salary of around $59,000 in 2021, with an estimated need of more than 13,400 architectural and civil drafters by 2030.
The staff and advisory board monitors and updates the program curriculum in response to the latest demands from employers. TSTC in Marshall acknowledges new technology being used in surveying including additive manufacturing, involving a 3-D printer that can provide objects from digitally created designs, and has new 3-D printers on campus for students to gain experience with their use.
“I think it (3-D printing) is a beneficial skill to have, especially if you stay in the mechanical and architectural side,” said Stampley. “You can create scale models to look at.”
TSTC is also currently seeking new people to serve on the program advisory board for the architectural and engineering design field. Each program at TSTC has an advisory board of industry representatives to provide key information on what students need to be successful after graduation.
Fall registration is currently open at TSTC, and you can learn more about both their programs available for students and the open advisory board positions at the college’s website at TSTC.edu.