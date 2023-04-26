Texas State Technical College will be hosting a virtual open house initiative to welcome prospective students considering an online program through the month of August.
TSTC’s virtual open house initiative will be held in an effort to give an opportunity for students who might be interested in the college to obtain more information about the programs they are interested in and consult with the instructors they would be interacting with. The virtual open house events will be held once a month through August as a way to encourage students to learn more about TSTC through digital platforms to enhance accessibility.
“A lot of people think that TSTC is just industrial programs,” said TSTC’s statewide department chair for the digital media design program Christina Hollis. “They don’t really know we have a whole line of computer programs set online that they can go to as well.”
Hollis played a key role in implementing the virtual open houses as the college seeks to allow greater access for students who may be located throughout the state of Texas to speak with staff and other attendees to learn more about the programs.
Each of the virtual open house events for TSTC will focus on a few of the online programs but will still function similar to an in-person open house. Prospective students will be greeted with music and a moderator to introduce TSTC and how the event will be conducted, where they will then be able to enter breakout rooms with instructors who are able to give presentations and engage directly with the students. Also, there will be enrollment coaches available to speak with who are ready to answer any general college questions.
“A lot of our students live near Houston, Dallas, way out in West Texas, Lubbock, so it kind of reassures them that they’re not alone, and that they’re not just in a classroom going through things and there’s never anybody that they can talk to,” Hollis said.
The virtual open houses were created with the goal of engaging prospective students who might otherwise be missed through traditional events. With the increasing popularity of online courses, digital events such as the virtual open house can offer greater flexibility for students.
“To be able to speak with your instructor on a level without having to be under the microscope, it gives you the opportunity to ask questions you might not necessarily ask in class and to get to know them, the program and the purpose,” said TSTC’s regional director for North Texas student recruitment Frances Kelly.
“It came from the online instructors,” Kelly said. “They wanted to try the open houses to expand their reach as far as getting students in who normally wouldn’t come in to tour or through regular avenues.”
The TSTC virtual open houses will typically be held on the first Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. To register for the virtual open house being held on May 18th, however, you can visit tstc.edu/onlinepreview.