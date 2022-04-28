Texas State Technical College in Marshall celebrated the graduation of 54 students on Wednesday during its 2022 spring commencement ceremony at Memorial City Hall Performance Center in downtown Marshall.
Friends and family gathered together to watch the 2022 spring graduating class of TSTC Marshall as they walked across the stage to earn their degrees and certifications on Wednesday.
Many of those graduates, including Kendrick Hollins who earned his associate’s degree in process operations, have already begun the next chapter in their lives.
“I started work at Eastman Chemical Company two weeks ago as a process operator,” Hollins said. “TSTC Marshall has a lot of partnerships with local industries, and they are able to put in the reference for us to get these jobs.”
Hollins completed his two-year process technology program, first at Kilgore College and then TSTC Marshall.
“I had a lot of support from the instructors at TSTC Marshall,” Hollins said. “They were very supportive and made sure I had the knowledge I needed for my career.”
Hollins said he would recommend the technical college and its two-year programs to others.
“It was definitely worth it,” he said. “In just two years, you can go from working a job at $20 an hour to $40 an hour. It is worth it.”
Provost Bart Day congratulated the graduates on Wednesday as the college celebrated its first in person commencement ceremony since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“It’s time for the next step in your life,” Day said. “Go out with wisdom, with love and with freedom because there is so much more to learn and enjoy.”